Video: Apple TV+ releases a slew of ‘Doug Unplugs’ shorts

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series, the Apple TV+ series “Doug Unplugs” follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.

“Doug Unplugs” is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars the voice talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

