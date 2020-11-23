Apple’s four-day Black Friday event: Get an Apple Gift Card of up to $150

Apple has announced the company’s four-day Black Friday shopping event starts, as one might expect, this Friday. Buy an eligible product from November 27 through 30 and get an Apple Gift Card of up to $150 to use with your next purchase.

• Mac: MacBook Pro, iMac. Get a $150 Apple Gift Card on eligible models. And save when you trade in your current device

• iPhone: iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR Get a $50 Apple Gift Card. And save when you trade in your current device.

• Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 3. Get a $25 Apple Gift Card. And save when you trade in your current device.

• AirPods: AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods with Charging Case Get a $25 Apple Gift Card. And add free engraving.

• iPad: iPad Pro, iPad mini. Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card. Save when you trade in your current device.** And add free engraving.

• Apple TV and HomePod: Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, HomePod. Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card.

• Beats: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones. Get a $50 Apple Gift Card.

More info via Apple :

MacDailyNews Take: If you’ve been waiting to buy a new Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, etc., the Apple Black Friday event is your chance!