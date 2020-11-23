Glenn Close joins Apple TV+’s ‘Swan Song’ cast

Glenn Close is the latest to join the growing cast of Swan Song, an upcoming Apple Original film starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Awkwafina.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

Benjamin Cleary, also an Oscar winner for his short film Stutterer, wrote the screenplay and is directing the pic. Produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio, it’s described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Close will play a head scientist at a facility. Adam Shulman (Defending Jacob) and Jacob Perlin (The Amazing Johnathan Documentary) will produce for Anonymous Content with Jonathan King on behalf of Concordia Studios, as well as Ali.

MacDailyNews Note: “Benjamin Cleary is a rare talent who deftly weaves human emotion into his filmmaking in a way that harkens to many of the great films that began at Anonymous Content such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich,” said Anonymous Content’s Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin, in a February 2020 statement. “We are tremendously grateful to be working with Mahershala Ali, Ben and Apple on this thought-provoking project, that we’re sure will be a conversation starter.”

“I’ve been developing Swan Song for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision,” added Cleary. “Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream.”