Ahead of new iPhones, Q3 smartphone sales down 5.7% to 366M – Gartner

New numbers from Gartner point to some recovery for the smartphone market. Q3 smartphone figures published today showed that smartphone unit sales declined 5.7% globally over the same period last year to 366 million units, a clear improvement on the 20% sales slump for each of the year’s previous quarters.

Ingrid Lunden for TechCrunch:

Samsung continued to lead the pack in terms of overall units, with 80.8 million units, and a 22% market share… Xiaomi’s numbers were strong enough to see it overtake Apple for the quarter to become the number-three slot in terms of overall sales rankings. Huawei just about held on to number two.

It will be interesting to see how Apple’s small decline of 0.6% to 40.6 million units to Xiaomi’s 44.4 million, will shift in the next quarter, on the back of the company launching a new raft of iPhone 12 devices.

“Apple sold 40.5 million units in the third quarter of 2020, a decline of 0.6% as compared to 2019,” said Annette Zimmermann, research vice president at Gartner, in a statement. “The slight decrease was mainly due to Apple’s delayed shipment start of its new 2020 iPhone generation, which in previous years would always start mid/end September. This year, the launch event and shipment start began 4 weeks later than usual.”