EU digital chief invites Big Tech to talks about how to curb their powers

The European Union’s digital chief has invited companies including Alphabet (Google), Apple, Amazon, and Facebook to video talks next week to discuss draft rules to curb their powers, an EU official said on Thursday.

Reuters:

Tech companies and online platforms have lobbied intensively to try to blunt the proposed regulatory rules, which the Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for digital regulation, will formally present with Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Dec. 9. Ahead of that, the video conference on Nov. 24 will discuss the proposed rules, which are known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA). Some companies do not think the discussion will lead to changes at this late stage, people close to the companies said on condition of anonymity… Breton will need feedback from EU countries and the European Parliament before a final draft can be adopted, a process which can take a year or more.

MacDailyNews Take: First, leave Apple out of this as they do not have anything even vaguely resemblign a monopoly in any market in which they compete. Secondly, we’re sure the likes of Google and Facebook will have wonderfully constructive and useful ideas for the European Union about how to divest themselves of their monopoly powers: “We asked the sharks how we could stop them from eating so many seals, but they offered no substantive solutions.”