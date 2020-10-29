U.S. GDP booms at historic 33.1% rate

U.S. GDP accelerated at a 33.1% annualized pace in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday in its initial estimate for the period, outpacing expectations.
A surge in business and residential investment along with stronger consumer activity helped the economy off its COVID-19-decimated worst-ever quarter in Q2.
Coming off the worst quarter in history, the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace ever in the third quarter as a nation battered by an unprecedented pandemic started to put itself back together.
Markets reacted positively to the news, with Wall Street now looking at a flat to slightly positive open.
The powerful growth pace came after governments across the country shut down large swaths of activity in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19… The economy has been in a technical recession since February, as first-quarter growth declined at a 5% pace.
[Said] James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, “The reality is that the GDP numbers demonstrate that the U.S. economy did indeed rebound strongly as lockdown measures were lifted.”
Personal consumption increased 40.7%, while gross private domestic investment surged 83% amid a 59.3% increase on the residential side.
Economic activity was strong in the real estate sector, and consumer and business executive surveys showed that confidence has remained high about the future despite the virus-related setbacks.
MacDailyNews Take: Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 will forever stand out on the graph of U.S. GDP, that’s for sure!
So ignorin for a momentg that 2020Q1 was down too and just going with Q2 and Q3:
If the economy were at 100 at the start of Q2 then a 31.4% drop would take it to 68.6. The subsequent gain of 33.1% would take it back up to 91.3. That’s still a net loss of 8.7% for the two quarters alone.
Now if we include 2020Q1 which had a drop of approximately 2.6% then the total, net value at th
That’s a total loss of
Things are not as simple at looking at things simply quarter by over 11% for the year so far. quarter.e end of 2020Q3 versus the end of 2019Q4 is 88.93 (for 2020Q3) out of the 100 (for 2019Q4).
Yes, coming back at a strong growth in 2020Q3 is impressive, but an 11% drop so far this year should not mke anyone happy.satisfied
Note that I used a 2020Q1 drop of 2.6% that I got from a U.S. Gov site, not the article’s 5%. If I used that 5% drop in 2020Q1 then the overall drop for calendar year 2020 so far (up through the end of September) would have been over 13.2%.
