Apple closes Philadelphia store amid widespread riots and looting

Apple has temporarily closed the Apple Walnut Street retail store in Philadelphia amid widespread rioting, arson, and looting.

The Apple Walnut Street closure was announced on Apple’s retail website on Wednesday. Currently, the Apple Walnut Street page states, “Temporarily closed” and lists the store “closed” through at least November 3rd.

Ayana Jones reports for The Philadelphia Tribune:

In response to the looting and unrest following the officer involved shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., Philadelphia has issued a citywide curfew beginning Wednesday 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday.

During the curfew period, only grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants are only allowed to open for deliveries.

“The looting that is taking place in some neighborhoods in Philadelphia is distressing to say the least and it is unacceptable,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon… “To that that end, I have requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Their role first and foremost is to safeguard property and prevent looting,” Kenney said.

The National Guard soldiers are expected to arrive in Philadelphia by Friday.

In a second day of protest, about 23 police officers were injured Tuesday night after being pelted with rocks and bricks, and more than 297 looting incidents have been reported. Police arrested 81 people Tuesday during the civil unrest.