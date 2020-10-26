Apple’s next-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro coming in 2021

Apple is working on next-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, a third-generation entry-level AirPods model and the second-generation of the premium AirPods Pro, and looks to debut both in 2021.
Apple’s AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation and superior, immersive sound in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.
Mark Gurman and Debby Wu for Bloomberg:
The design of the updated entry-level AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro, gaining a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Apple is also looking to improve battery life. That model however will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancellation, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020
Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods. – MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020
DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020
For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s a ear… Integrating noise-cancellation, wireless antennas and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro casing has proved challenging during development, which could result in a less ambitious design when the product is finalized, the people said.
Apple has internally discussed launching the new low-end AirPods during the first half of next year. The company is also planning new wireless chips to power both models.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see what the Apple H2 chip, coming in the first half of 2021, can do as the H1 chip in our AirPods Pro were a big step up from the W1 found in the original AirPods.
The Apple H1 headphone chip in second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro, delivers higher-quality sound, a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices — up to 2x faster than the W1 when switching between active devices, and a 1.5x faster connection time for phone calls. The H1 chip also drives voice-enabled Siri access and delivers up to 30% lower gaming latency.
3 Comments
Can’t wait for these. Still haven’t decided whether I want to switch up to the Pro the next time I buy these.
I certainly would like a shorter stem. Noise cancellation is not a big deal for me as this point.
I just upgraded from AirPods to AirPods Pro. All I can say is WOW! The pros are incredible, and I don’t use that term lightly. The noise canceling is magical. The fit is extraordinary. The sound is so good that several times I had this moment when it seemed that the AirPods Pro had stopped working and I was hearing the music being played live in the room through my ears with no AirPods in. It’s hard to explain, but it was magical to experience. I do wish there was more content with Apple’s 3D surround sound, but I imagine that’s coming with ATV+ this season. A great upgrade!
Nice review Higo. I’m not likely to buy anytime soon, but I appreciate knowing about the experience. You made a good case, imo.