Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro seeing strong reception

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are seeing a strong reception in the early going. Apple began taking preorders for the meat and potatoes 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and the high-end iPhone 12 Pro on Friday; orders for the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and the flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will start on November 6th.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

The influential Taiwan-based analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities writes in a research note that preorder sales of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the first 24 hours were in the 1.7 million-to-2 million units range, compared with 500,000 to 800,000 units for the iPhone 11, and 4 million units for the iPhone 6. He thinks a price cut for the iPhone 11 by $100 to $599 has muted preorder demand. “Delivery time for the iPhone 12 in most countries in five-10 days, implying the weaker-than-expected preorder demand,” he writes.

But he also notes that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro, which is the same size as the iPhone 12 but with more advanced photography features, is running above his previous expectations “because of Apple core fans’ initial preference for high-end models,” strong demand in China, and the coming holiday season in the U.S. and Europe.

Kuo estimates that first-weekend sales for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be in the range from 7 million to 9 million units, compared with 10 million to 12 million units for the iPhone 11, 13 million units for the iPhone 6s, and 10 million units for the base iPhone 6 series. Kuo thinks December-quarter iPhone shipments will be dominated by the new midrange models that are shipping first — he expects each of those two phones to account 30% to 35% of total iPhone 12 sales for the quarter, with the smaller iPhone Mini accounting for 10% to 15% of sales and the high end Pro Max accounting for 15% to 20% of sales.