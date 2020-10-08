Apple TV+ announces ‘Dickinson’ season two premiere date and season three renewal

The acclaimed Peabody Award-winning Apple Original comedy series “Dickinson” will officially return for its second season on Friday, January 8, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple today released a first look at season two, and announced that the series has scored an early renewal for a third season.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, the second season of “Dickinson” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on January 8, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Season two of “Dickinson” will reunite Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa, who will return as the character of Death. The second season will also introduce brand new guest stars, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody. As previously announced, recurring guest stars for season two include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles, and Pico Alexander as Ship.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; and Hailee Steinfeld. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. The series earned a Peabody Award and GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

