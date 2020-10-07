Apple delivers Health Records on iPhone to the UK and Canada

Apple today announced the arrival of Health Records on iPhone to the UK and Canada. The Health Records feature within the Health app is now available for users in the UK and Canada to securely view and store their medical records right on their iPhone, with their privacy protected at all times. Oxford University Hospitals and Women’s College Hospital are among the first healthcare institutions in the UK and Canada to make this feature available to their patients.

In the US, over 500 institutions currently support Health Records on iPhone, listing more than 11,000 care locations. Previously, patients’ medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log in to each healthcare provider’s website to piece together their health information manually. Health Records creates a direct connection between medical institutions and a patient’s iPhone, allowing users to see a central view of their allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals across multiple institutions, and to be notified when their data is updated.

“We designed Health Records on iPhone to empower people to easily view their health records at any time, and we are thrilled to put this feature in the hands of customers in the UK and Canada,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology, in a statement. “We believe people should have access to their health information in the most private and secure way, and we have worked hand in hand with healthcare institutions and organizations to put privacy at the center of the patient experience.”

Apple believes privacy is a fundamental human right, and Health Records was designed to protect patients’ privacy at all times by utilizing a direct, encrypted connection between the user’s iPhone and the healthcare organization. In addition, all Health Records data is encrypted on device and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. Apple worked closely with Cerner, Epic, Allscripts, and InterSystems to enable the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards-based integration with the Health app for their UK and Canadian customers.

“At NHSX, we are committed to giving patients access to their own records so they can take charge of their healthcare,” said Matthew Gould, CEO of NHSX, in a statement. “The launch of Health Records on iPhone in the UK is a positive step and joins a number of initiatives across the NHS to put patients in the driving seat.”

“Improving our services to patients while protecting their privacy and security is of paramount importance to us,” said Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, chair of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and professor of healthcare law at University College London, in a statement. “This exciting development provides a more convenient option for patients to access their health records. Patients retain control over their own health information at all times.”

“Women’s College Hospital is proud to be among the first in Canada to offer Health Records on iPhone,” said Heather McPherson, president and CEO of Women’s College Hospital, in a statement. “As we accelerate our virtual care strategy, we are committed to shaping a health system that people can navigate more effectively. We believe that digital tools like Health Records can contribute to more informed decision making and improve the healthcare experience.”

The Health Records feature in the Health app is available to patients of the medical institutions listed below. In the coming months, more medical facilities will connect to Health Records and offer their patients access to this feature. Medical professionals and providers can find more information on Health Records, the Health app, and more here.

UK

• Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – Oxford, UK

• Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – Milton Keynes, UK

Canada

• Women’s College Hospital – Toronto, Ontario

• St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton – Hamilton, Ontario

• Mackenzie Health – Richmond Hill, Ontario

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, iPhone users in the UK and Canada!