House Democrats say Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook enjoy ‘monopoly power’

After a 16-month antitrust investigation into competitive practices at Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust has released its findings and recommendations on how to reform laws to fit the digital age.
The report concludes that the four “Big Tech” companies enjoy monopoly power and suggest Congress take up changes to antitrust laws that could result in parts of their businesses being separated. Republicans have voiced objections to some of the bolder proposals in the report, like imposing structural separations.
The recommendations from Democratic staff include:
• Imposing structural separations and prohibiting dominant platforms from entering adjacent lines of business. Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I. has previously referred to this method as a type of “Glass-Steagall” law for the internet, referring to the 1930s era law that separated commercial from investment banking.
• Instructing antitrust agencies to presume mergers by dominant platforms to be anticompetitive, shifting the burden onto the merging parties to prove their deal would not harm competition, rather than making enforcers prove it would.
• Preventing dominant platforms from preferencing their own services, instead making them offer “equal terms for equal products and services.”
• Requiring dominant firms to make their services compatible with competitors and allow users to transfer their data.
• Overriding “problematic precedents” in antitrust case law.
• Requiring the Federal Trade Commission to regularly collect data on concentration.
• Increase budgets for the FTC and Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
• Strengthen private enforcement by eliminating forced arbitration clauses and limits on class action lawsuits.
The Democratic report found that the four tech companies enjoy monopoly power in the following areas:
• Alphabet/Google: online search.
• Amazon: most third-party sellers and many suppliers.
• Apple: distribution of software apps on iOS devices.
• Facebook: online advertising and social networking.
MacDailyNews Take: So, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are guilty of a monopoly on distribution of software apps on their consoles and devices, too. Ford, BMW, etc. are also guilty of having a monopoly on the distribution of software apps on Ford, BMW, etc. vehicles, respectively.
Apple should not be lumped in with the likes of Alphabet/Google which actually does have a monopoly (which is legal, by the way) and is very likely abusing it (which is subject to antitrust remedies).
The fact is that Apple has no monopoly in smartphones, so Apple is incapable of committing monopoly abuse.
Worldwide smartphone OS market share, September 2020:
• Android: 74.44%
• iOS: 24.98%
I don’t think anybody reasonable is going to come to the conclusion that Apple is a monopoly. Our share is much more modest. We don’t have a dominant position in any market… We are not a monopoly. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, June 2019
As for Google, the biggest offender in “Big Tech,” impose any remedies that restore competition to online search and online advertising.
Do Sony and Microsfot really have monopolies on apps for the PlayStation and X-Box? I don’t own either, but I always thought developers could sell their own titles directly to consumers. They can’t?
I think that’s what he is saying. If these guys are monopolies than so are Sony et.al.
Seems to me though that the iOS App Store is very much a monopoly.
Yes the AppStore is the only store on iOS but so what? Google is only real store on Android and yes the likes of Samsung, Huawei etc have their own App Stores but most people use the Play Store even though Google is struggling to prevent malware getting into the Play Store while Apple doesn’t have that issue because Apple police’s their AppStore properly unlike Google. Google is the one they should be going after because the the Android platform is so dominant and very much a monopoly.
Google is not the only store on Android. Not by a long shot. You can even side load in Android. Google couldn’t forbid an app even if they wanted to. Which is as it should be.
seems to me you have other options. You don’t have to buy and agree to IOS terms of services.
Some of us choose the security and stability of Apple’s walled garden. For others the android jungle is open for business.
And you may continue to enjoy Apple’s Walled Garden. We get to venture into other pastures and jungles, they choice is ours… on our iOS devices!
And maybe Apple should make an official jail break to allow android install . But the enduser/developer has no right to force them to open up the IOS software/hardware combo and risk the user experience, security and dependability of the ecosystem.
Once again Congress proves their ineptitude on matters of technology. None of these companies operate under a monopoly since there is a comparable company in every sector of business. I really don’t believe many of these proposals will ever reach written legislation, much less gain enough votes for consideration. What’s next, forcing Burger King to make Big Macs available on their menu?
