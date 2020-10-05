Stock bounce on potential President Trump hospital discharge, stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while signs of progress with a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment.

The president made a surprise appearance when he briefly left the hospital and drove by, waved, and gave thumbs up to supporters who had gathered outside before returning to Walter Reed shortly after. Trump supporters had gathered for an event hosted by ‘Women for America First,’ with Trump 2020 flags and signs for a prayer vigil Saturday night.

I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

Supporters returned later Sunday morning, waving “Trump 2020” flags, and honking car horns. Flowers were piling up on the sign outside the main entrance to the facility.

Reuters:

Wall Street’s main indexes sold off sharply on Friday after Trump’s announcement that he had contracted the disease added to political uncertainty just a month away from voting in the presidential election. Feeding the improved tone were comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said on Sunday that progress was being made in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new bipartisan package of coronavirus relief measures. Heavyweight tech-related stocks including Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Microsoft Corp were up about a percent in premarket trading after weighing heavily on the Nasdaq on Friday.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple is up slightly (1.11%) on the open.