Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’ to resume production October 19th with Steve Carell returning

Award-winning Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” is headed back to production. The series is slated to restart filming its second season on October 19th.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show‘s Season 1 series-regular cast is coming back… That includes Steve Carell, who originally had signed a one-year deal. While his return had not been confirmed, The Morning Show producers had made it clear that they wanted him back and had indicated that they were pursuing a new deal with the actor.

The returning cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

The praised series earned Apple its first Primetime Emmy Award for Crudup in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. The Morning Show received eight Emmy nominations overall, along with three Golden Globe Award nominations. The series also landed a SAG Award for for Aniston and a Critics’ Choice Award for Crudup, along with a Television Critics Association nomination for Outstanding New Program. Globally, the series has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.