Analyst: Apple could lure more buyers with smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12

An analyst says that Apple could lure more buyers with smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the company seems poised to give these customers what they want.
Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong writes in a research note Friday that one of the distinguishing characteristics of the widely expected launch of the first 5G iPhones will be a wider array of screen sizes than in any previous generation. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.
“While it is early to truly be confident, we believe that there are consumers out there who desire the latest iPhone technology in a smaller form factor.” Ong’s conclusion: “Offering a third form factor for a cutting-edge iPhone could spur those who prefer a smaller iPhone to upgrade/join the iOS ecosystem, an aspect of this next iPhone cycle that remains underappreciated by investors.”
MacDailyNews Take: It will certainly be interesting to see what the response is to a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 vs. the other, larger models. We bet a lot of customers will upsell themselves to the 6.1-iPhone 12 Max, especially if, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, they are able to compare the differently-sized iPhones in person in Apple and carrier stores.
4 Comments
I predict we will see that the 5.4 inch iPhone 12 will be the best selling iPhone ever. I know many who have been holding on to their older phones because current phones are so large (my wife included). If they price it at $649 for 64GB and $699 for 128GB they will not be able to make enough of them.
I second this. Not everybody is buying a smartphone to be their lust object wet dream type of thing. I want Apple in a small form factor, I have a life outside Apple eco-system even if I am a shareholder. I predict backorder on this little iPhone…
Exactly what I say….why do they keep making it bigger….IT”S A PHONE!!! It needs to fit in my pocket….Maybe Timmy carries a purse….but I need it to fit in my pocket! If I need a bigger screen, I grab my iPad!
Started off with small phones. We need bigger, bigger and even bigger. Now we need small