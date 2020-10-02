Analyst: Apple could lure more buyers with smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12

An analyst says that Apple could lure more buyers with smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the company seems poised to give these customers what they want.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong writes in a research note Friday that one of the distinguishing characteristics of the widely expected launch of the first 5G iPhones will be a wider array of screen sizes than in any previous generation. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. “While it is early to truly be confident, we believe that there are consumers out there who desire the latest iPhone technology in a smaller form factor.” Ong’s conclusion: “Offering a third form factor for a cutting-edge iPhone could spur those who prefer a smaller iPhone to upgrade/join the iOS ecosystem, an aspect of this next iPhone cycle that remains underappreciated by investors.”

MacDailyNews Take: It will certainly be interesting to see what the response is to a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 vs. the other, larger models. We bet a lot of customers will upsell themselves to the 6.1-iPhone 12 Max, especially if, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, they are able to compare the differently-sized iPhones in person in Apple and carrier stores.