Analyst: Apple could lure more buyers with smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12

4 Comments

An analyst says that Apple could lure more buyers with smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the company seems poised to give these customers what they want.

iPhone 12 renders (image via svetapple.sk)
iPhone 12 renders (image via svetapple.sk)

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong writes in a research note Friday that one of the distinguishing characteristics of the widely expected launch of the first 5G iPhones will be a wider array of screen sizes than in any previous generation. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

“While it is early to truly be confident, we believe that there are consumers out there who desire the latest iPhone technology in a smaller form factor.” Ong’s conclusion: “Offering a third form factor for a cutting-edge iPhone could spur those who prefer a smaller iPhone to upgrade/join the iOS ecosystem, an aspect of this next iPhone cycle that remains underappreciated by investors.”

MacDailyNews Take: It will certainly be interesting to see what the response is to a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 vs. the other, larger models. We bet a lot of customers will upsell themselves to the 6.1-iPhone 12 Max, especially if, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, they are able to compare the differently-sized iPhones in person in Apple and carrier stores.

4 Comments

  1. I predict we will see that the 5.4 inch iPhone 12 will be the best selling iPhone ever. I know many who have been holding on to their older phones because current phones are so large (my wife included). If they price it at $649 for 64GB and $699 for 128GB they will not be able to make enough of them.

    Reply

    1. I second this. Not everybody is buying a smartphone to be their lust object wet dream type of thing. I want Apple in a small form factor, I have a life outside Apple eco-system even if I am a shareholder. I predict backorder on this little iPhone…

      Reply

  2. Exactly what I say….why do they keep making it bigger….IT”S A PHONE!!! It needs to fit in my pocket….Maybe Timmy carries a purse….but I need it to fit in my pocket! If I need a bigger screen, I grab my iPad!

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,