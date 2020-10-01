Here’s where President Trump and Joe Biden stand on antitrust, social media, and other tech issues

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden don’t agree on many issues, Jon Swartz writes for MarketWatch, “but they do share a wariness toward Big Tech that should maintain or even escalate antitrust scrutiny of the largest U.S. tech companies no matter who wins on Nov. 3.”
In the middle of antitrust investigations into four of the most prominent companies in the world — Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Apple Inc. — both Trump and Biden have stopped short of calling for companies to be broken up. But their animus toward an industry that has grown to be distrusted by many Americans reflects a golden rule in politics: Run against the corporate boogeyman.
The Trump administration has threatened broad regulatory actions against internet companies for what the president and other Republicans claim is anticonservative bias, while maintaining antitrust investigations of Google and Facebook, and fighting in the courts for bans on Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok and WeChat.
Trump’s Justice Department is reportedly close to filing a lawsuit against Google’s search and advertising business before the election that likely would spill over into the next administration. The Federal Trade Commission, meanwhile, is preparing a possible lawsuit against Facebook by the end of the year over unspecified antitrust violations. The FTC continues its probe of Amazon, while the status of the Justice Department’s investigation of Apple remains unclear.
Biden, who was vice president during the Silicon Valley-friendly administration of President Barack Obama, has been critical of Big Tech’s market power. He supports stringent antitrust oversight and online privacy rules, but leans heavily toward forcing social-media companies to better police their sites against false information… A policy task force Biden created with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recommends breaking up companies for anticompetitive behavior, but only “as a last resort.”
12 Comments
“He (Biden) supports stringent antitrust oversight and online privacy rules…”
You mean Biden’s handlers. Biden doesn’t make any decisions, his wife and handers do it for him
Attention Dems: State one reason that you are voting FOR Biden without mentioning Trump in any way. I dare you to try to come up with one reason.
well becky. i can state 210,000 reasons. that’s the number of DEAD AMERICANS.
Don’t forget climate change, radical Islam and gingivitis.
thats easy I want to see the long term side effects of high doses of Adderall and steroids for mental acuity. Thats one of many reasons. I’m also dying to see the daily unscripted press briefings, man handling CCP China and 75 yard walk from air force 2 across the White House lawn. And the photo ops with all the pretty ladies, Hair sniffing, petting and incredibly uncomfortable looks from women and childern
I’m not a Dem, Becky, but I am an American. Any election is a matter of selecting the candidate who represents the best balance between good and bad. In Mr. Trump’s case, the bad is so overwhelming that it does not require much good on Mr. Biden’s part to make him the preferable candidate. There is more than just a verbal connection between being civilized and being civil. Someone who cannot be civil is not a good bet for anyone who wants to live in a civilized society. If the s##t show In the debate showed nothing else, it showed that.
President Trump won the first debate by a large margin. I explain why here and here.
Must have been an “electoral landslide”!
i admit the debates where “bad” Trump did himself a big disservice but that’s not surprising. He is his worse enemy. His bully attacks where bad and actually helped Biden. The longer Biden talks the more you realize he says nothing. It’s imperative that Biden hide his true policies. Has sudden support for police, law and order are a reaction to polls. Biden true feelings are closer to AOC and sanders. He will pack the courts. He will open the boarders, He will raise capital gains to 40 percent. He will bow to CCP China. He will gut the military.
Trump before covid was doing fairly well.
– stronger military
– challenge CCP china
– defend Taiwan
– Criminal reform
– USMCA replaced NAFTA
– draw down military
– better trade deals
– growing wages and economy
– stock market above 29,000
– lowest unemployment for blacks, women and hispanics in history
– manufacturing returning to USA (TSMC)
– peace deals in middle east
– investment / opportunity zones
But trump was so focused on attacking Biden he never talked about what he might do next…
But TxUser you are choosing which potion you will drink by the appearance of the label. Biden’s label has a nice design with cool type face. The trump label is dumb and crude. One potion will taste awesome but is deadly. The other drink will taste like shit but at least you will live to see another day; Trump is the apple cider vinegar of politics, smells like shit and taste worse, burns going down but actual you feel better and helps with your stomach health. Biden is like an awesome frosted milkshake (super white) with whip cream and a Kamala cherry on top but is laced with a lethal dose of Strychnine.
Easy Biden is in the black (fiscally) and the other Trumpet is worth 1 billion less than Kylie Kardashian and is in the red (by 200 hundred million), Trumpet is woefully unqualified for business let alone the White House.
A Starbuck Barista supports the federal troops better (with their money out of their pocket) in comparison to Trumpet.
I like my Constitution respected by the one sworn to uphold it.
That Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc.’s bad corporate behavior and misuse of people’s data soils Apple Inc.’s nearly impeccable reputation about privacy is truly a shame. I am very sure that this is due to the imperially naive, inadequately-paid-off legislators want more kickbacks. This defines, in part, the US’s form of “democracy.”