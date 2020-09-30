Apple releases latest macOS 11 Big Sur public beta

Apple on Wednesday seeded a new beta of the upcoming macOS 11 Big Sur update to its public beta testing group, allowing Mac users to test the software ahead of its public release this fall.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new beta release for public testers comes a few weeks after the last beta, and a day after the ninth beta was seeded to developers.

Beta testers who signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the macOS Big Sur beta through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile.

Mac users who want to be a part of Apple’s beta testing program can sign up to participate on the beta website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS betas. Potential beta testers should make a full backup before installing ‌macOS Big Sur‌, and it may not be wise to install the update on a primary machine because betas can be unstable.