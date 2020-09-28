iHeart: Radio, Music, Podcasts app is now available on Apple Watch

On Monday, iHeartRadio unveiled its new app for the Apple Watch. The iHeart: Radio, Music, Podcasts app lets you listen to music, radio and podcasts online or in its mobile app.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

In the Watch app, you’ll find features like Search, Recently Played, Your Library (Your Stations, Your Podcasts, Your Playlists), Add to Playlist and Apple Watch complications, according to an iHeart spokesperson.

The iHeartRadio Apple Watch app operates as both a standalone watch app and a controller app. This allows listeners to listen through the Watch app by itself, or use it as a remote control for the iOS app.

The Apple Watch app lets you quickly switch between audio content with just a tap of your wrist. This means you can choose to play audio from the watch while you jog, instead of having to keep your phone with you as well. It will sync all of the songs, playlists and podcasts you save with the iPhone version, too.