Apple Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch plus an iPhone, iPad, and/or Apple TV

Apple’s forthcoming Fitness+ is the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, and it’s coming this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.

Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists, making it easier and more rewarding for customers to exercise whenever and wherever they like.

Apple Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7 or later and one of the following Apple devices: iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14 or later, or Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later.

The Apple Watch personalizes your Apple Fitness+ experience by integrating your personal metrics, like your heart rate and the calories you burn, into every workout. It brings them to life on the screen to keep you informed and motivated.

In-session metrics, like heart rate and calories burned, are transported from your watch to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, so you don’t have to take your eyes away from your workout to see how you’re doing. It’s like your Apple Watch is on the screen.

At launch, users will fine Fitness+ in the tab located in the new Fitness app on iPhone, which will also arrive soon on iPad and Apple TV.

At launch, Apple Fitness+ will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

Fitness+ will be available to Apple Watch customers as a subscription service before the end of 2020 for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Everyone can try Fitness+ free for one month.

Customers will be able to share their Fitness+ subscription with up to five other people in their family with Family Sharing (Apple Watch Series 3 or later required).

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, starting September 15, 2020. This extended trial is available for a limited time.

Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Customers purchasing Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Best Buy will get six months of Fitness+ for free. Additionally, My Best Buy members who already own an Apple Watch Series 3 or later will get two months of Fitness+ free. For more information, visit corporate.bestbuy.com.

CVS Health will offer special access to Fitness+ for select Aetna commercial and Caremark members, CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare retail customers, and CVS Health employees, to empower people on their paths to better health. For more information, visit www.cvshealth.com.

MacDailyNews Note: Of course, Apple Watch requires an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later, so any Apple Watch owner already has all they need for Apple Fitness+ when it launches later this year.