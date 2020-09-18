Apple Watch Series 5 deals arrive: $299 at Walmart

Earlier this week, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, leading to price reductions on Apple Watch Series 5 (now discontinued, but still the second best smartwatch ever made).

Rick Broida for CNET:

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm (Gold/Pink Sand) for $299, tying the lowest price I’ve seen on that model. (You can also get the Series 5 44mm size in the same color for $30 more.)

That’s basically $100 below the price of the Series 6, which brings features like a faster processor and blood-oxygen to the table (er, wrist). My two cents on both those additions: Largely unnecessary for most users.

Not wild about the “pink sand” wristband? No problem, you can trade it for countless other options, many of them very inexpensive… If you want a space-gray or silver color, however, hold tight. I’m quite certain we’ll see more deals on the Series 5 in the weeks to come — and maybe even better ones as well.