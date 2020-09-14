What’s the best email app for iPhone in 2020?

In 2020, the year of the rat’s ass (so far), what is the best email client for Apple’s iPhone? 9to5Mac takes a look at Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Spike, Airmail, Spark, Edison Mail, Twobird, and Hey.

Bradley Chambers for 9to5Mac:

If you like the experience of Apple Mail, but want some additional features, Check out Outlook or Spark. Both of the apps do a fantastic job of making email less miserable.

If you want to check out an email app that is rebuilt for 2020, I would check out Spike or Twobird. I’ve been using Spike as my email app of choice since earlier this year, and I really like how it works. I treat my inbox as a to-do list and Spike has helped me stay on top of an inbox that grows by the hour.

I was equally impressed by Twobird, but until it adds support for my iCloud email, I can’t use it as my only email app.