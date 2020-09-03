Dow plunges 800 points amid better than expected U.S. jobless claims; Apple drops

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points early Thursday amid declining U.S. jobless claims. Tech giant Apple slid 5%, while Tesla skidded 9%. CrowdStrike dropped 10% on earnings.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Dow Jones leader Apple lost 5% early Thursday, extending Wednesday’s 2% decline, while Microsoft fell 4% after hitting record highs on Wednesday.

Stocks on the move in today’s stock market include Tesla which tumbled as much as 9% in morning trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% morning trade, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sold off 4.1%.

Early Thursday, the Labor Department said new jobless claims totaled 881,000 last week, better than the 958,000 Econoday estimate.

Amid the coronavirus stock market rally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 34.4% for the year through Wednesday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 10.8%, while the DJIA is up 2.0% year to date, through the Sept. 2 close.

[AAPL] shares are about 7% off their all-time high… The blue-chip giant is the No. 1-performing Dow Jones stock in 2020, with a 79.0% advance through Wednesday’s close. It is also an IBD Leaderboard stock idea.

Among the top Dow Jones stocks, software leader Microsoft fell 3% early Thursday. Shares hit a record high on Wednesday, topping at 232.86.