Dow plunges 800 points amid better than expected U.S. jobless claims; Apple drops

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points early Thursday amid declining U.S. jobless claims. Tech giant Apple slid 5%, while Tesla skidded 9%. CrowdStrike dropped 10% on earnings.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
Dow Jones leader Apple lost 5% early Thursday, extending Wednesday’s 2% decline, while Microsoft fell 4% after hitting record highs on Wednesday.
Stocks on the move in today’s stock market include Tesla which tumbled as much as 9% in morning trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% morning trade, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sold off 4.1%.
Early Thursday, the Labor Department said new jobless claims totaled 881,000 last week, better than the 958,000 Econoday estimate.
Amid the coronavirus stock market rally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 34.4% for the year through Wednesday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 10.8%, while the DJIA is up 2.0% year to date, through the Sept. 2 close.
[AAPL] shares are about 7% off their all-time high… The blue-chip giant is the No. 1-performing Dow Jones stock in 2020, with a 79.0% advance through Wednesday’s close. It is also an IBD Leaderboard stock idea.
Among the top Dow Jones stocks, software leader Microsoft fell 3% early Thursday. Shares hit a record high on Wednesday, topping at 232.86.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple was due for a haircut, but the positive news is that, based on the latest jobless claims, the U.S. employment market is continuing its gradual progress during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
4 Comments
I don’t get it. More people are working so the market drops?
That’s because the market is BS and makes crap up as it goes along no rhyme or reason to it.
Market movement has little to do with the average Joe working. It’s the wealthy who move the market. The wealthy are happiest when the masses are struggling because it gives the wealthy a chance to transfer the little guys’ losses to their gains.
NYC is filled with empty apartments that most people can’t afford. The mayor isn’t making it any easier by keeping businesses closed. Money is mostly flowing at the top and nearly no money is flowing at the bottom.
Apple took one on the chin today. Let’s hope tomorrow a bunch of Robinhood traders think it might be good to buy more Apple on the dip. Apple is only getting close to correction territory, which is usually said to be about a 10% haircut. I have no concerns about Apple not recovering from any correction.