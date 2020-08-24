Apple App Store’s issue with the WordPress app has been resolved

Apple on Saturday informed popular blogging platform WordPress that there would be no need to add in-app purchases to its app, as WordPress removed the display of their service payment options from the app.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

“We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement. “Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused.” WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg on Saturday refuted Apple’s characterization, saying that the company’s recently submitted update didn’t add any new purchasing functionality. Instead, he said Apple rejected the app for web views that allowed purchases in the app “for a decade.” I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app. Bad news travels faster than good, usually, so please consider sharing that they reversed course. — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 23, 2020 Apple added that it reviews 100,000 apps per week and intends to help developers keep their apps on the App Store. The iPhone maker said WordPress no longer violates the rule as it will no longer advertise the plans.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple erred by approving the app with those service plans in web views, finally found it, and the kerfuffle – delayed by a decade of typical Apple App Store reviewer incompetence – ensued.

Sounds like yet another “liquid lunch” was had by the Apple summer intern in charge of worldwide App Store approvals. — MacDailyNews, August 9, 2018

Note: MacDailyNews.com (very happily) uses the WordPress content management system on Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

