AirPower ‘prototype’ teardown shows extremely complicated device

After first announcing its multi-device smart wireless charger back in 2017, Apple officially canceled AirPower in March of 2019. Now a video has surfaced that shows a teardown of an alleged AirPower prototype revealing an extremely complex device.

Apple in 2017 gave a sneak peek of AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory said to be “coming in 2018,” which claimed to offer “a generous active charging area that will allow iPhone 8 or later to simultaneously charge up to three devices, including Apple Watch and a new optional wireless charging case for AirPods.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

iClarified (via Mr.white) reported on the video uploaded to bilibili showing a detailed teardown of the alleged AirPower’s multiple layers. In the video, we get a look at what appear to be 14 wireless charging coils in total, tightly packed and layered across the surface area of the device that was aiming to charge Apple devices anywhere you placed them on the mat. Another interesting aspect of the design is the keyboard-esque metal frame segmenting the dense amount of electronics packed into the wireless charger.

MacDailyNews Take: Ay yi yi. If this is an AirPower prototype, now we know why the thing never shipped.