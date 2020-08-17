Apple Watch Series 5 at $299 hits lowest price ever

We’re just about month or two from the expected launch of Apple Watch Series 6, but if you’re still in the market for an Apple Watch Series 5, here’s some good news. Walmart is selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 for $299 — matching its lowest price ever.

Dave Johnson for CNET:

You don’t get your pick of any puppy out of the litter: This is only for the silver aluminum case with the white sport band.

This is a super narrow deal — you can only get this particular version of the watch for $299, and I can’t find a similar price at any other retailer.

Is it worth dropping $299 on the Series 5? Depends on you, really. If you like the color, it’s certainly a good price.