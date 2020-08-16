iPhone assembler Wistron to hire 10,000 employees in India

Taiwan-based Wistron, one of Apple’s main device assemblers, is expected to start commercial iPhone assembly at its Narasapura plant in India’s Kolar district in the coming days. In preparation for this, the company has already started hiring.

The Indian Express:

The company presently has a facility at Peenya in Bengaluru, where iPhones are being assembled.

The manufacturing facility in Kolar is expected to generate around 10,000 jobs. As per the Karnataka Industrial Policy, 70 per cent of jobs should be given to locals. Accordingly, at least 7,000 people from Karnataka are expected to get jobs here. The company is believed to have already recruited about 2,000 people so far…

The company has already started trial production and hopefully, by September, they will start commercial operation”, [an] official added.