President Trump on concerns WeChat ban could hurt Apple: ‘Whatever’

On Friday, U.S. President Trump seemed nonplused when asked about the ramifications of banning WeChat on Apple’s iPhone business in China.
Apple is among more than a dozen U.S. companies which during a conference call on Tuesday warned the Trump administration about the potential ramifications of banning WeChat from their platforms.
Trump wants to ban apps and services that are based in China, which is the case of ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat. He signed an executive order on Thursday that bans not only these two apps in the US, but also any transactions with its parent companies. Both orders will take effect in 45 days.
Reporter: There’s a lot of alarm among American companies about your order on WeChat – Apple, Ford, Disney. They’re worried because it’s such a big communications platform and payment platform in China that if you ban U.S. businesses from working with them, they won’t be able to sell, you know, iPhones into China…
Trump: Whatever.
Reporter: So, you don’t mind if…
Trump: Gotta do what’s good in terms of the security of our country. We’ve been very badly let down by China.
The remarks regarding Apple begin at 14:55:
MacDailyNews Note: Trump’s executive order banning WeChat (and TikTok) goes into effect on September 20th, but there are many outstanding questions and a lot could happen before we start worrying about iPhone sales in China.
In other news, the president takes little interest in anything that doesn’t affect his personal bank account, or those of his cronies and the Russian oligarchs. Screw Apple; Putin wants a TenCent ban.
Interesting philosophical debate on gibberish. There’s zero Trump can do to remove a super successful app from the Chinese App Store because of American laws.
The App Store is run by a US company
Hummm! Our national security is more important than Apple business, even i am Apple fan, but our country security is far more important. India had no problems banned TikTok and WeChat in June. America can do it easily. Lets do it Mr.president. Ban TikTok and WeChat and many more. Hit China where it hurts most. 👎😱👿
Rome is built in a day not….
Took Apple 12 years to get to the point of replacing Intel, that is why they are the best in the world.
Unless America can get over it’s cheap labor at all cost (right to work/ sell out ways China is going to whip us). Long term the Grifter in chief is no savor to common 9 to 5 worker.
China is a threat to US security ? So when the CIA imports Illegal drugs and to be sold in USA that is not a problem just to name one thing that is despicable among others that come from the government ? Trump is trying to divert the attention to an external “danger”.
India banned WeChat in India. It did not prohibit Indian companies and individuals from using WeChat or doing business with Tencent in China. The US order, on its face, does just that. That is not just an inconvenience. It makes doing business in China almost impossible.
“Please vote for me in the coming election to make America a better place to live.”
Whatever…
Am I bad for holding Tencent stock? Maybe I should leave the country? Hong Kong, maybe?
I think Don has been struggling more with his weight in the last 6 months. It’s causing higher levels of irritability.