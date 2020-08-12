Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 supplemental update which includes bug fixes for your Mac.

macOS Catalina
• Fixes a stability issue that could occur when running virtualization apps

• Resolves an issue where an iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) may appear washed out after waking from sleep

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: On our Macs, macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update weighs in at 3.22GB.

