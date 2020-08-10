Foxconn begins hiring spree as iPhone 12 enters mass production

Tencent Tech reports that in response to the upcoming release of Apple’s new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou main production area is heavily looking for candidates as mass production ramps up.

cnTechPost:

The Zhengzhou campus has launched a partner program, with eligible employees who internally-referred applicants are able to receive bonuses of up to RMB 9,000, the report said.

It’s unclear exactly how many people will be hired, however, the number of employees at Foxconn factories in Zhengzhou varies greatly, from perhaps tens of thousands in the off-season to as many as a million employees in the peak season.

The report mentions that according to Apple’s previous projections, this year they intend to have at least 80 million units on order for the iPhone 12, which includes four models.