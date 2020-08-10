Apple takes legal action against ‘Prepear’ company’s pear-shaped logo

A spin off from the founders of Super Healthy Kids, Prepear is a meal planner and grocery list app that helps people discover recipes and more, but its logo is under legal attack from Apple (as the company has done before).
It’s funny what Instagram accounts you follow as a parent at some point. Yesterday, we noticed Super Healthy Kids sharing a post detailing their new legal woes with Apple.
According to the founders, Apple “has opposed the trademark application for our small business, Prepear, demanding that we change our obviously pear shaped logo, used to represent our brand in the recipe management and meal planning business.”
MacDailyNews Take: We can almost hear them inside the Prepear offices now, “It’s all gone pear-shaped!”
But, seriously, the Apple logo is a registered trademark (®). The United States Patent and Trademark Office’s “Protecting Your Trademark” document explicitly states: “Throughout the life of the registration, you must police and enforce your rights” (page 29).
In fact, in 2012, Apple filed to protect by trademark the Apple logo’s leaf – yes, just the leaf. A leaf that predates the Prepear logo’s leaf by decades, but which nonetheless and quite curiously fits exactly into Prepear logo’s leaf:
Via MacRumors, here is an image from the trademark opposition paperwork filed by Apple:
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Ladd” for the heads up.]
10 Comments
that’s it.. I’m cutting off all my apple trees in my backyard… just in case🤦♂️
Looks like overkill to me but they did something similar with the new Woolworths logo here in Au so I’m not surprised.
Looks like someone at Apple is bored with nothing to do. Looks like an avocado to me.
Clearly a slavish copy. As depicted both are monocot leaves.
But doesn’t nature hold the TM?
This is idiotic. :/
Don’t be so hard on Apple. They must take steps to vigorously defend their trademarks or risk losing them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_generic_and_genericized_trademarks
Yes, but if Apple loses, (and they should) their trademark is weakened.
It also makes Apple look bad.
Dumb move on Apple’s part.
What’s a prep ear?
Definitely NOT close. Sorry. Bad call on Apple. I would be furious if that [pear] was my company. Get busy somewhere else, please…
Is this the same Apple that when told by Steve Jobs favorite band The Beatles not to use that name, but then allowed it as long as they didn’t get into music to dilute the name, but then they did anyway, now wanting to protect their trademark?