Apple takes legal action against ‘Prepear’ company’s pear-shaped logo

A spin off from the founders of Super Healthy Kids, Prepear is a meal planner and grocery list app that helps people discover recipes and more, but its logo is under legal attack from Apple (as the company has done before).

Gary Ng for iPhone in Canada:

It’s funny what Instagram accounts you follow as a parent at some point. Yesterday, we noticed Super Healthy Kids sharing a post detailing their new legal woes with Apple. According to the founders, Apple “has opposed the trademark application for our small business, Prepear, demanding that we change our obviously pear shaped logo, used to represent our brand in the recipe management and meal planning business.”

MacDailyNews Take: We can almost hear them inside the Prepear offices now, “It’s all gone pear-shaped!”

But, seriously, the Apple logo is a registered trademark (®). The United States Patent and Trademark Office’s “Protecting Your Trademark” document explicitly states: “Throughout the life of the registration, you must police and enforce your rights” (page 29).

In fact, in 2012, Apple filed to protect by trademark the Apple logo’s leaf – yes, just the leaf. A leaf that predates the Prepear logo’s leaf by decades, but which nonetheless and quite curiously fits exactly into Prepear logo’s leaf:



Via MacRumors, here is an image from the trademark opposition paperwork filed by Apple:

