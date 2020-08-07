Intel hacked, stolen chip data released in 20GB dump

Intel has been hacked and the hacker has released 20GB of stolen confidential chip engineering data, potentially leading to new zero-day threats for users across multiple platforms.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The hacker linked to a post on secret messaging platform, Telegram, detailing the contents of the leak and a Mega file attached at the bottom… Billing it as “Intel exconfidential Lake,” the hacker claims the data has not been published anywhere and much of the information is under strict NDA. The data was allegedly acquired by an anonymous source who breached Intel earlier in 2020.

Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release 😉 This is the first 20gb release in a series of large Intel leaks. Most of the things here have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret. pic.twitter.com/KE708HCIqu — Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM 💛🤍💜🖤 (@deletescape) August 6, 2020

Password protected documents seem to be lacking any security too, as they have the password “intel123” or “Intel123,” which are too easily guessed for what are considered “highly confidential documents.”

These leaked documents are harmless on their own. The files are out there though, and bad actors will definitely be scraping through to find any useful vulnerability to attack.