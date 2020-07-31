Fortune magazine autographed by Steve Jobs sells for $16,638

A Fortune magazine with a cover autographed by Steve Jobs has sold for $16,638. The recipient, Terry, was one of Jobs’ chauffeur drivers for several years before asking Jobs to sign this magazine. Jobs had an interesting, yet predictable, response to Terry’s request.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions:

Steve Jobs signed “Fortune” magazine cover from its 9 October 1989 issue, published shortly after the launch of Jobs’ new company NeXT, Inc. Jobs signs in black ink, “To Terry / steve jobs,” with his characteristic lower case signature, next to a photo of the charismatic technology icon.

The recipient, Terry, was one of Jobs’ chauffeur drivers for several years before asking Jobs to sign this magazine, although Jobs subsequently called the limousine company to complain about the autograph request.

Magazine cover measures 9” x 10.875”, without rest of the pages. Affixed to autograph album page, which could easily be professionally removed. Near fine condition with a bold signature. With a COA from JSA, as well as an LOA from Terry the consignor, and also Terry’s first year performance review from the limousine company.