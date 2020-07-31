Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $40.28, or 10.47%, to $425.04, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $425.66.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 91,201,476 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 34,664,412 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.24.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.842 trillion. (Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value is currently $1.934 trillion by our conversion.)

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.842T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.552T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.578T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.013T

5. Facebook (FB) – $723.726B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $483.397B

• Walmart (WMT) – $366.539B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $266.639B

• Intel (INTC) – $202.996B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $215.603B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $213.125B

• Disney (DIS) – $211.297B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $198.870B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.523B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $126.179B

• Sony (SNE) – $94.373B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $90.907B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.926B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.33B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.56B

• Nokia (NOK) – $25.654B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.139B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.657B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.746B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.743B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.265M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Today was quite the memorable day for Apple shareholders! To the moon, Alice, indeed. Congrats, shareholders! Prost, everybody! 🍻