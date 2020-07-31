Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $40.28, or 10.47%, to $425.04, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $425.66.

Apple logoApple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 91,201,476 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 34,664,412 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.24.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.842 trillion. (Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value is currently $1.934 trillion by our conversion.)

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.842T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.552T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.578T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.013T
5. Facebook (FB) – $723.726B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $483.397B
• Walmart (WMT) – $366.539B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $266.639B
• Intel (INTC) – $202.996B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $215.603B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $213.125B
• Disney (DIS) – $211.297B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $198.870B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.523B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $126.179B
• Sony (SNE) – $94.373B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $90.907B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.926B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.33B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.56B
• Nokia (NOK) – $25.654B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.139B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.657B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.746B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.743B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.265M

MacDailyNews Take: Today was quite the memorable day for Apple shareholders! To the moon, Alice, indeed. Congrats, shareholders! Prost, everybody! 🍻

  3. Apple didn’t just make a new high. This was an awesome, phenomenal, seismic event in the market. Apple increased it’s market cap by about $180B today! This at a time when the economy is contracting at a record pace.

  4. I had to come back to MDN to share in the celebration. AAPL’s closing price today means, despite all the travails of this year, the stock is up 44.7% since its 2019 close of $293.65. (For all of 2019, AAPL was up 85.95%.) And look at that P/E ratio! Remember when it was in the teens? Wall Street is waking up to AAPL. It’s the 23rd all-time high of 2020. Anything can happen between now and Dec. 31, but wow! (My wife and I would have gone out to celebrate, but we want to stick around to spend that extra money.)

