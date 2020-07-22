Apple said to launch iPhone 12 series in late October due to COVID-19 delays

According to a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup won’t launch until late October according to sources in Apple’s supply chain, thanks to – you guessed it – COVID-19.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There have been multiple rumors suggesting delays thus far, so it seems that some or all of the 2020 iPhones will be coming later than September. Apple may still unveil all of its iPhones in September, but launch the devices later than expected. There is precedent for a delayed launch after announcement as Apple’s iPhone XR in 2018 was announced in September and then launched in late October. According to Mac Otakara, Apple’s LTE ‌iPhone 12‌ models will be released in October, while 5G models will follow in November.

MacDailyNews Take: In 2017, we waited until November 3rd to get one of the greatest products Apple ever made, the iPhone X and somehow we (and Apple) survived. If necessary, we can wait again for iPhone 12 to launch in October / November.

2020 has taught us how to sit and wait, for sure.

♪ ♫ ♬ Anticipation, an-tic-i-p-a-a-tion ♪ ♫ ♬

Via serial leaker Jon Prosser, we expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399