Twitter breach caused by employees who fell for social engineering scheme

That big Twitter breach earlier this week was caused by employees who fell for a social engineering scheme. Apple’s Twitter account was breached by Bitcoin scammers who also hacked the Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, among others.

Twitter’s official blog:

At this time, we believe attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme. What does this mean? In this context, social engineering is the intentional manipulation of people into performing certain actions and divulging confidential information.

The attackers successfully manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems, including getting through our two-factor protections. As of now, we know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams to target 130 Twitter accounts. For 45 of those accounts, the attackers were able to initiate a password reset, login to the account, and send Tweets. We are continuing our forensic review of all of the accounts to confirm all actions that may have been taken. In addition, we believe they may have attempted to sell some of the usernames.

For up to eight of the Twitter accounts involved, the attackers took the additional step of downloading the account’s information through our “Your Twitter Data” tool. This is a tool that is meant to provide an account owner with a summary of their Twitter account details and activity. We are reaching out directly to any account owner where we know this to be true. None of the eight were verified accounts…

The most important question for people who use Twitter is likely — did the attackers see any of my private information? For the vast majority of people, we believe the answer is, no. For the 130 accounts that were targeted, here is what we know as of today.

• Attackers were not able to view previous account passwords, as those are not stored in plain text or available through the tools used in the attack.

• Attackers were able to view personal information including email addresses and phone numbers, which are displayed to some users of our internal support tools.

• In cases where an account was taken over by the attacker, they may have been able to view additional information. Our forensic investigation of these activities is still ongoing.