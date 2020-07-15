Apple’s official Twitter account hacked by Bitcoin scammers

Apple’s Twitter account has been breached by Bitcoin scammers who have also hacked the Twitter accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, and more.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple users should be careful not to believe the fake tweet, which is a scam to collect bitcoin. Twitter has been deleting the fake tweets, but the scammers who have breached the accounts have been repeatedly posting them. The tweet that was posted on the Apple Twitter account has since been deleted. Given the number of high profile accounts that have been breached, the hack may have originated from a Twitter security vulnerability.

MacDailyNews Take: Bill Gates being hacked is wholly unsurprising – expected, even – but the other hacks show that Twitter seems to have a rather large security hole.