Apple to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, powered by Apple silicon, by the end of this year

Apple is set to release new 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air models, powered by Apple silicon, by the end of this year, DigiTimes reports.

Total shipments ofApple’s MacBook lineup are expected to reach 16-17 million units in 2020 compared to 14.5-15.5 million units shipped a year earlier, DigiTimes‘ sources estimated.

Rebecca Kuo and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes:

Taiwan’s supply chain will kick off shipments in third-quarter 2020 of related parts and components such as backlit units (BLUs) for next-generation MacBook and iPad products slated for launch in the latter half of the year, driving the suppliers’ revenue growth, according to industry sources. Sales prospects for the new 10.8-inch iPad devices are also bright as the new lineup, which feature high performance CPUs, will be available at more affordable prices, the sources indicated. Taiwan’s BLU supplier Radiant Opto-Electronics is ready to ship BLUs for both the new MacBook and iPad devices, while panel makers including LG Display, BOE Technology and Sharp will supply panels for the iPad, the sources said.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple silicon, here we come! Last month, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a research note that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of this year and then a new 8.5-inch iPad mini in the first half of 2021.