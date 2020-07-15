Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.67, or 0.695%, to $390.90, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $399.82, set on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low is $192.58, set on August 05, 2019. If you bought then, you’ve more than doubled your money in less than a year!
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 37,558,728 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,441,752 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.71.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.694 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.694T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.578T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.501T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.035T
5. Facebook (FB) – $685.524B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $471.744B
• Walmart (WMT) – $373.761B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $286.746B
• Intel (INTC) – $249.933B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $230.132B
• Disney (DIS) – $218.342B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $207.700B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $195.915B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $118.27B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.202B
• Sony (SNE) – $93.431B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.814B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.034B
• Dell (DELL) – $38.989B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.988B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.439B
• Nokia (NOK) – $23.965B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.622B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.850B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.605B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.470M
MacDailyNews Note: Apple is closing in on Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, in market value, a milestone that would make Apple the world’s most valuable company.