Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.67, or 0.695%, to $390.90, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $399.82, set on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low is $192.58, set on August 05, 2019. If you bought then, you’ve more than doubled your money in less than a year!

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 37,558,728 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,441,752 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.71.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.694 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.694T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.578T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.501T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.035T

5. Facebook (FB) – $685.524B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $471.744B

• Walmart (WMT) – $373.761B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $286.746B

• Intel (INTC) – $249.933B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $230.132B

• Disney (DIS) – $218.342B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $207.700B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $195.915B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $118.27B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.202B

• Sony (SNE) – $93.431B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.814B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.034B

• Dell (DELL) – $38.989B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.988B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.439B

• Nokia (NOK) – $23.965B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.622B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.850B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.605B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.470M

MacDailyNews Note: Apple is closing in on Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, in market value, a milestone that would make Apple the world’s most valuable company.