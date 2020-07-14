Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump to tout job training

6 Comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook and IBM Chairman Ginni Rometty will join Ivanka Trump, a senior aide to and a daughter of President Donald Trump, to launch the “Find Something New” campaign with the White House in a virtual roundtable event Tuesday. The campaign encourages Americans to retrain or seek new job opportunities.

U.S. President Donald Trump, United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump toured Apple's Austin, Texas Mac Pro factory with Apple CEO Tim Cook in November 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump, United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump toured Apple’s Austin, Texas Mac Pro factory with Apple CEO Tim Cook in November 2019

Josh Wingrove and Jennifer Jacobs for Bloomberg:

Ivanka Trump co-chairs the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has spearheaded its “Pledge to America’s Workers” program, in which firms make non-binding commitments to train staff.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in a written statement.

The Ad Council launched the initiative Tuesday. Funding for the ad campaign is provided by 20 organizations including Apple, IBM, The Home Depot Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and others.

MacDailyNews Note: Via WebEx, Ivanka Trump, Cook, and Rometty will discuss “Find Something New: A Campaign to Promote Multiple Career Pathways” today at 11:30am EDT here:

6 Comments

    2. She is a shallow, empty-headed charlatan and opportunity sit, one of the most disgusting people on earth. OBVIOUSLY. No wonder I avoid reading comments here lately, too, too much…. Wrong side of history, folks…

      Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,