WSJ: Quit Google’s Chrome. Safari and Edge are just better browsers

As users sufferers of Google’s Chrome know very well, it’s a battery hog that causes your computer’s processor to work so hard it’s sometimes difficult to hear about the fan noise Google’s Chrome browser generates.

Joanna Stern for The Wall Street Journal:

While Chrome has gobbled up 69% of the desktop-laptop browser market share, according to NetMarketShare, its competitors, all with single-digit percentages, have been laser-focused on kicking Chrome square in the blue dot.

Microsoft’s new Edge browser, rolling out to Windows 10 machines this summer and available now for download on a Mac, is based on Chromium, the same underlying technology as Chrome — yet it uses less of your Windows computer’s RAM and battery.

Meanwhile, Apple’s built-in Safari browser has the best blend of privacy, performance and battery to offer on Macs, and it’s only getting better this fall with MacOS Big Sur…

Safari used about 5% to 10% less RAM than Chrome, Firefox and Edge in my tests. Compared with Chrome, Safari kept the 13-inch MacBook Pro running an extra 1 to 2 hours on a charge. Plus, the laptop was a lot cooler and quieter… None of this is new. Safari has long been as gentle as a feather duster on a Mac. The problems have always been with features and compatibility…

Good news: In the next release of Safari coming this fall in MacOS Big Sur, Apple made it easier for developers to port Chrome extensions over. Plus, the updated browser, which I’ve been testing in beta on a MacBook Pro, is faster — and has those little tab icons, aka favicons, turned on by default… Cross-gadget support is another big factor in picking a browser these days. If you are all in on Apple devices, Safari should be your pick — with another browser as a backup for web compatibility issues.