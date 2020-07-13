Apple to see over 20% sequential growth in 3Q20 MacBook shipments

Apple is set to significantly increase its new MacBook Pro orders in late third-quarter 2020 and will see its overall MacBook shipments rise over 20% sequentially in the third quarter, DigiTimes reports, citing “sources from the upstream supply chain.”

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro

Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:

The upstream supply chain originally believed demand from the work-from-home group would only be short-term, but is now expecting the momentum to last much longer than anticipated, the sources said.

Apple shipped 3.2-3.5 million MacBooks in the second quarter of 2020, DigiTimes sources say, and the volumes are expected to grow to around four million units in the third quarter.

MacDailyNews Take: Back-to-school, either in person or remotely due to COVID-19, are both good for MacBook shipments and for many other Apple products and services!

