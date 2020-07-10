What to do once you’ve installed Apple’s iOS 14 public beta

Apple on Thursday released iOS 14 public beta, which is the newest version of the iPhone’s operating system. Users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program can try it out now.

David Murphy for Lifehacker:

For those of you who feared installing iOS 14 as a developer beta, worry not. It’s public beta time, which means this preview version of Apple’s latest iPhone operating system might be a little buggy, but not nearly as wild as what some of us have been using for weeks now.

One of the best and most noteworthy features of iOS 14 — and not on iPadOS 14, sorry iPad users — is the brand-new App Library that’s going to make it a lot easier for you to manage your sprawling pages’ worth of apps. You will be able to clean your iPhone so well, you’ll be amazed at the results. (I went from seven-plus pages of crap to two pages that aren’t even full.)

One of my favorite things to do with a brand-new operating system is digging through all the various screens to find all the weird, quirky, unannounced features. There are plenty to play with in iOS 14, but I don’t want you to have to waste your weekend repeating my steps. Stay inquisitive, but use my iOS 14 guide to get you started with 14 different features worth checking out.