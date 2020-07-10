Quvenzhané Wallis to star in Apple TV+’s Kevin Durant basketball drama ‘Swagger’

Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Annie, Beasts of the Southern Wild) is set as a lead alongside O’Shea Jackson Jr. in Apple’s new basketball-themed drama series, Swagger, from NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

The series is from NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his Thirty Five Ventures, Shots Fired co-creator Reggie Rock Bythewood, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Written and directed by Bythewood, who also serves as showrunner, Swagger is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences. It explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Wallis will play Crystal, a young, top female basketball player.