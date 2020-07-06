Review: Tom Hanks’ ‘Greyhound’ is easily worth an Apple TV+ subscription

No, Greyhound is not about a seemingly endless bus trip down the Thruway to New York City, the thought of which today induces an involuntary COVID-cringe.

This Greyhound is an inspiring, action-packed film starring and written by Tom Hanks, will make its global debut to audiences in over 100 countries on July 10th, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Scott Mendelson for Forbes:

Greyhound was intended as a relative theatrical event movie for adults this summer, positioned first on May 8 and then on June 12 (the weekend before Father’s Day) before the pandemic closed the theaters and Sony sold the $50 million U-boat thriller to Apple. The tech giant paid $70 million for exclusive streaming rights, and it will premiere this Friday on AppleTV+ for those willing to pay for the (mere) $5-per-month service. Had the film played in theaters during “normal” circumstances, sold as a “the dad movie of summer,” it may well have been a mid-sized hit. This is a lean-n-mean 91-minute battle flick. Hanks is terrific in a relatively internal performance as a humble (and openly religious) guy who essentially gets thrown into the deep end on his first day on the job. The film thrives on visual cues as to his emotional state (his refusal to eat, for example, signifying his having failed to earn a hot plate) since none of these men are prone to monologue or verbal introspection. Greyhound also works as a wartime procedural, a “here’s how things would go down” demonstration. Considering an Apple subscription costs less for 30 days than most VOD rentals (never mind $20-per-rental PVOD releases), this almost qualifies as a bargain. And if you take those thirty days to watch the pretty terrific The Banker (as well as binging The Morning Show, Dickinson and Little America), well, even better.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Greyhound has a chance to do exactly what Apple would like for it to do for Apple TV+ – keep millions of current subscribers interested while enticing even more to join what is clearly a high-quality, high-value streaming service!