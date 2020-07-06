Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $9.74, or 2.68%, to $373.85, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $375.77.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 28,157,503 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,559,175 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.40.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.620 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.620T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.598T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.525T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.022B
5. Facebook (FB) – $684.582B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $452.082B
• Walmart (WMT) – $336.662B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $254.394B
• Intel (INTC) – $252.092B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $217.180B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $217.092B
• Disney (DIS) – $206.764B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $195.999B
• IBM (IBM) – $106.716B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $109.615B
• Sony (SNE) – $85.590B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.542B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.397B
• Dell (DELL) – $40.049B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.375B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.967B
• Nokia (NOK) – $26.021B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.793B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.709B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.641B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.235M
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Apple shareholders!