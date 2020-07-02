U.S. economy adds record-breaking 4.8M jobs in June, smashing expectations; unemployment rate falls

A new U.S. Labor Department report, released on Thursday because of the Fourth of July holiday, shows U.S. employers added 4.8 million jobs in June — the biggest increase on record, smashing expectations. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 12.3 percent and that employers added 3 million jobs.
The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 percent in June as businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year rehired millions of idled workers.
May’s figure was revised up by 130,000 for the addition of 2.7 million jobs last month. Still, the nation’s jobless rate is up 7.6 percentage points compared to the start of the year, when it sat at a half-century low.
Because the report was conducted in mid-June, it does not capture the recent closures in some states that have seen a spike in cases. Disney postponed the scheduled July reopening of its California parks, Apple re-closed 32 stores in five states, and Macy’s announced that it would cut 3,900 corporate jobs — roughly 3 percent of its total workforce.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting a 2.9 million increase and a jobless rate of 12.4%.
The June total is easily the largest single-month gain in U.S. history.
Another big contributor to the decline of the jobless rate was a plunge in those on temporary layoff. That total fell by 4.8 million in June to 10.6 million after a decrease of 2.7 million in May. The short-term jobless level fell by 1 million to 2.8 million.
The labor force participation level saw a sharp bump, rising to 61.5%, which brings it to 1.9 percentage points below its February level, a month before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the U.S. economy.
Jobs were equally balanced at 2.4 million apiece for full- and part-time workers.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping the second half of 2020 is better than the first (which wouldn’t be at all difficult)! It’s certainly great news to see U.S. unemployment dropping quicker than consensus expectations.
Until we get a COVID-19 vaccine, which will hopefully come more quickly than previously thought possible as Operation Warp Speed looks to accelerate development by funding steps to proceed simultaneously versus the usual sequential process, try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.
The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.
“U.S. economy adds record-breaking 4.8M jobs in June, Democrats and media hardest hit…”
Pathetic!
Fake jobs.
No, they were real jobs. They just weren’t new jobs. They were employees who had been laid off being rehired in the rush to drop social distancing. Many of them have already been laid off again and more will be before the July figures are released. It helps the numbers that the workers in essential positions who have died or been hospitalized are not counted as unemployed.
Thus Spake Zoolander!!
demoncrats>fake intelligence
That is great news although the total number of people claiming unemployment benefit went up slightly to 19.2 million.
Also with the surge in Covid-19 cases is this improvement going to stall?
Why didn’t Trump take any questions at the “press conference”? Does he understand that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and he’s the President of the United States?
You’re welcome. Again.
A vote for Dementia Joe is a vote for higher taxes, a return to pandering to China communist totalitarians, destroying the U.S. economy, and decimating your 401K.
Enjoy the Trump landslide!
“a return to pandering to China communist totalitarians”
A return? What the hell has Trump been doing for three and a half years? Xi Jinping flattered his ego and made him believe he’s a friend while China continues to eat our lunch. Trump’s “trade war” resulted in China buying more soybeans from us—whoop de friggin do!
Unemployment is getting down to the level it was when Bush left office. If you’ll recall, Bush left office with unemployment hovering around 10% (unbelievable), leaving the mess for Obama to clean up. When Obama left office, unemployment had dropped to under 4%, a DRAMATIC decrease. In contrast, at best, comrade Trump has only brought unemployment down slightly since he took over, though he can’t even brag about his tremendous <1% decrease any more.
You lie. Just like a typical Democrat.
In October 2016, prior to the election of President Donal Trump, the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.9%. Immediately after his election, unemployment began ticking down, eventually hitting an all time record low of 3.5% in Sept. 2019 and held steady. It was, in fact, 3.5% in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 shutdown and subsequent irrational panic. It hit 14.7% in April and has already declined to 11.1% in June.
Thank you, President Trump, the jobs president!
Source: U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS
Anyone who thinks that recovering jobs that were already there before COVID hit rand that it represents a huge feat by Trump is not particularly bright. The US is heading for an out of control surge in infections meaning that there is going to be MASSIVE job losses by the fall.
You opened too early and now you are celebrating too early.
What is wrong with you Trump followers? Scaringly ignorant.