On March 31st, the Dark Sky weather service announced they’d been purchased by Apple and that Dark Sky for iOS would continue to be available for purchase in Apple’s App Store while the app would no longer be available for Android devices to download.

Dark Sky is the most accurate source of hyperlocal weather information. With down-to-the-minute forecasts, users know exactly when the rain will start or stop, right where they’re standing. It’s simply magical. Powered by a homegrown weather service, it’s simply the best source of accurate weather forecasts.

Service to existing Android settlers would continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down.

Adam Grossman for Dark Sky:

Service to existing users and subscribers of the Android app will now continue until August 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are active at that time will receive a full refund. Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds available on the Dark Sky website will also shut down on August 1, 2020.

