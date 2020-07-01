Unreleased iMac appears in Geekbench results with 10-core Intel i9 CPU, Radeon Pro 5300 GPU

GeekBench benchmarks for an unreleased iMac sporting a 10th-generation Core i9 Intel Comet Lake-S chip and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card have appeared on the Geekbench site.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌iMac‌ in the benchmarks would be a successor to the 27-inch ‌iMac‌. The machine features Intel’s 3.6GHz Core i9-10910 chip with 10 CPU cores, 20 threads, a 20MB L3 cache, and 4.7GHz Turbo Boost, a successor to the Core i9 chip found in the current high-end 27-inch iMac Pro… The unreleased ‌iMac‌ is also equipped with an as of yet unannounced AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card, which seems to be a desktop version of the Radeon Pro 5300M released last year with Navi 14 silicon. There’s no word on when Apple might release an updated ‌iMac‌, but there were rumors suggesting a new machine could come at WWDC. Rumors have suggested an updated 2020 ‌iMac‌ might feature the first redesign we’ve seen in years with “iPad Pro design language” and thin bezels similar to the bezels on the Pro Display XDR.

[Apple iMac 2020] Intel Core i9-10910

1 Processor, 10 Cores, 20 Threads

GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 165 Stepping 5 AMD Radeon Pro 5300 Compute Engine

20 Compute Units

1.65GHz core clock

4GB VRAM Apple Inc. Mac-CFF7D910A743CAAF AAPJ1851,1https://t.co/RLXyEapa4z pic.twitter.com/bjul5rnZq5 — _rogame (@_rogame) July 1, 2020

Zhiye Liu for Tom’s Hardware:

The Core i9-10910, (spotted via @_rogame), has surfaced on Geekbench inside an unreleased Apple iMac device, meaning it could be a SKU that will be exclusive to Apple. Being a member of the Core i9 family, the CPU comes with the same base specifications as the other variants. In this case, the processor sports 10 CPU cores, 20 threads and 20MB of L3 cache. Ultimately, the listed clock speeds are what differentiates the Core i9-10910 from its siblings. According to the Geekbench submission, the Core i9-10910 runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. The clock speeds suggest that the Core i9-10910 is fundamentally a higher clocked Core i9-10900. Doing the math, the Core i9-10910 reportedly boasts a 28.6% higher base clock than the Core i9-10900. Given the shared specifications, the Core i9-10910 should slot right in between the Core i9-10900K and Core i9-10910. The first is a 125W part, while the latter is a 65W chip. This means that the Core i9-10910 is likely a 95W processor. The graphics card appears to be the desktop variant of the Radeon Pro 5300M that AMD announced last year… Geekbench reported a maximum clock speed of 1,650 MHz for the Radeon Pro 5300 and 4GB of onboard memory. It didn’t specificy memory, but the Radeon Pro 5300M debuted with 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory so the Radeon Pro 5300 should come with the same.

MacDailyNews Take: In the market for an iMac? Wait a bit for now if you can!