Apple to re-close 30 more retail stores amid COVID-19 spike

Apple will close 30 additional stores in the United States this week. Apple has re-closed 77 stores in recent weeks in the United States as COVID-19 cases increase in several regions around the country.

Stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Lousiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma will close tomorrow. Other stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah are closed as of today. Apple has 271 stores in the United States. An Apple spokesman said in a statement: “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.” The closings announced on Wednesday include the last two remaining stores open in Florida, as well as a number of stores around the Los Angeles area.

MacDailyNews Take: As expected, we’ll see retail outlets re-close, not just Apple Stores, as COVID-19 spikes occur around the country and the world.

Again, COVID-19 still exists, there is no vaccine, and it will be transmitted wherever transmission is possible.

Hence, we remain in a catch-22. We must have an economy and we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Both conditions will exist simultaneously until we have effective treatments and a vaccine, so try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.

The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.