Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $9.15, or 2.62%, to $358.87, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $359.44.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 32,945,669 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 39,321,587 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.20.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.555 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.555T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.521T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.354T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $992.674B

5. Facebook (FB) – $681.562B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $448.291B

• Walmart (WMT) – $344.592B

• Intel (INTC) – $254.421B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $211.337B

• Disney (DIS) – $209.383B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $205.846B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $190.679B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $184.422B

• IBM (IBM) – $107.497B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $103.273B

• Sony (SNE) – $87.679B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.134B

• Dell (DELL) – $35.774B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $43.897B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.262B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.612B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.209B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.890B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.701B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.532B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $52.000M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, Wall Street seems to have liked Apple’s WWDC20 announcements!