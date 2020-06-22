Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $9.15, or 2.62%, to $358.87, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $359.44.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 32,945,669 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 39,321,587 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.20.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.555 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.555T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.521T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.354T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $992.674B
5. Facebook (FB) – $681.562B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $448.291B
• Walmart (WMT) – $344.592B
• Intel (INTC) – $254.421B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $211.337B
• Disney (DIS) – $209.383B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $205.846B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $190.679B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $184.422B
• IBM (IBM) – $107.497B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $103.273B
• Sony (SNE) – $87.679B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.134B
• Dell (DELL) – $35.774B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $43.897B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.262B
• Nokia (NOK) – $24.612B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.209B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.890B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.701B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.532B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $52.000M
MacDailyNews Take: Well, Wall Street seems to have liked Apple’s WWDC20 announcements!
4 Comments
I thought the “keynote” presentation was slick. Apple completely re-thought it based on circumstance. Other companies may have just used the familiar live format, with presenters in front of an empty theater, awkwardly reciting into a camera. When Tim Cook first appears with empty seats in the background, that’s what I thought. Instead, the keynote jumps into an “Apple TV” production, using (I assume) pre-recorded and edited segments. In current situation, that was the best solution, and I didn’t miss the audience being there and reacting. I wasn’t comparing anymore after a few minutes.
Producers of live programming (like sports) should use this example of how to deal with a bad situation. Do something really different in the presentation, perhaps even take advantage of no live audience somehow. Be like Apple and think different.
Tim Cook, while looked cantankerous and sly old man, performed better without live audience. He did not have to look down every once in a while to read scripts as the script screen is right in front of his eyes.
But, boy was he so boring and looked old. He looked like constantly preying on victims’ money.
I enjoyed Federighi’s presentation. Although it too was carefully staged, he looked more natural, smooth and more “Jobs-like”.
Steve jobs sure had uncanny showmanship, making his key note something to look forward to.
Those days are long gone. Sad…
That’s OK I am happy with the paycheck today.
Just wait till you see more of the new Apple glasses with Super Vision!
I was surprised that Apple’s share price stayed as high as it did. Some analyst had said the event was a “sell on the news” sort of event. I certainly didn’t think the event would get investors excited just because some software was going to be announced. Are Apple investors becoming lenient towards Apple?
One of the things I was happy to hear was how MacOS is going to gain parity with iOS for certain apps. I’m definitely looking forward to a desktop or laptop Mac than can easily run iOS apps. That sounds way cool. I honestly didn’t expect all Macs to drop Intel processors even within the next couple of years. I just thought it would be Apple laptops running Apple silicon. Suppose Apple’s future ARM processors actually are more powerful than current high-end Intel (i7/i9) processors. That would be awesome. I can’t even imagine something like that happening. I would say it’s more like Apple silicon being feature-rich than anything else. Whatever, I think I’m down for it.
Another analyst said that Intel Corp. wouldn’t be hurt at all by losing Apple’s business. I know Apple doesn’t have much laptop and desktop market share, but still, that’s millions of CPUs worth of lost revenue.